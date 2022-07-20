By Adeola Badru, Ibadan

A chieftain of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in Lagos State, Ambassador Abayomi Nurain Mumuni, has stated that the outcome of the recent gubernatorial election in Osun State would not dampen the chances of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu in the 2023 presidential election.

Mumuni, who said this during an interview with newsmen in Ibadan yesterday, maintained that the presidential election would be a different ball game, as it comes with another dynamics and involves entirely different personalities.

The Osun State gubernatorial election which held on Saturday, saw the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Senator Ademola Adeleke emerging winner.

He defeated the candidate of the APC who is also the incumbent Governor of the State, Mr Isiaka Gboyega Oyetola in a keenly contested election.

Mumuni, the Aare Jagunmade of Lagos, while reacting to the fallout of the election dismissed the insinuations in some quarters that Asiwaju Tinubu’s chances have been diminished.

He said: “It was very sad that we lost Osun State to the PDP. Though we gave a good fight, I believe important lessons have been learnt going forward. However, it is very narrow-minded for people to think that the Osun election will affect the chances of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu in his presidential bid. I have read such commentaries; I find them laughable and uninformed.”

“The presidential election is a different ball game. It is about different personalities. The dynamics will also be different. The PDP should not have the illusion that the Osun scenario automatically means a win for them in the forthcoming presidential election. Asiwaju Tinubu is a factor across the country, and he garner votes from across party, religious lines.”

Mumuni also urged party faithful and supporters of Asiwaju Tinubu not to be demoralised with the outcome of the Osun election, enjoining them to form a formidable team and continue mobilising massive support for Tinubu’s aspiration.