Gbadebo Rhodes Vivour, a former senatorial candidate in Lagos State, has declared his intention to run for the office of the governor of the state in the 2023 general election.

The MIT-trained architect made his intention known in the presence of the national executive members of the party, friends and family, the press and concerned Nigerians in Lagos.

In his declaration speech, Gbadebo stated that:“Lagos has only worked for a few persons close to power and that is unacceptable. We much make Lagos work for the greater majority whether they have access to those in power or not.” He added that the quality of governance that his administration will bring to Lagos will be one which has never been witnessed before. “People will get value for the taxes that they pay. They will drive on good roads, live in safe neighbourhoods, send their children to decent public schools and enjoy increased wages. It is not rocket science to achieve all these, we are not just going to steal public resources and share what belongs to the masses to friends and cronies.”

Additionally, Gbadebo assured the leadership of his party and Lagosians generally that his candidacy represents hope for the people of Lagos and that the hardship many have endured would be a thing of the past when the labour Party is elected. “It is sad that our people spend their entire day in traffic, limiting their productivity. They are even sometimes attacked by thieves and robbers in the traffic which no one to the rescue. We will put an end to all of that anguish. And I am not just speaking like a politician would, I am speaking from a place of empathy where I feel what the average person on the streets feel. Their fears and realities, I fully understand. And it is that burden and sense of responsibility that will propel us to deliver for the people.”

Gbadebo thanked the executives of the party for the warm reception and love he has enjoyed so far and expressed great delight at the quality of people that the party was attracting. He said “this is the only party where politicians care about ideology, where party members are not looking for what to get but where to give. It’s a truly special place to be, and with the movement we see from young people particularly, I’m confident that labour Party will occupy Alausa by June next year.”