…To publish names of defaulters within 7 days

By Dirisu Yakubu

An international civil and not-for-profit organisation, Egalitarian Mission for Africa, EMA has disclosed that its research has shown that a great number of government agencies in Nigeria do not observed the Code of Conduct Act guidelines as provided in law.

The group alleged that most defaulters of the act are political office holders and has asked the Code of Conduct Tribunal, CCT Chairman, Justice Danladi Umar, to bring them to book.

This was disclosed by the organisation on Thursday in Abuja in its reaction to issues relating to violation of asset declaration act, alleging that many government workers as well as political office holders, including politicians seeking elections have failed to declare their assets through the filling of asset declaration form as required by law in accordance with the Code of Conduct Act.

The organisation said government workers, especially political office holders who tried to comply with the law are also not sincere in completing the declaration of assets form.

Chairman, Board of Trustees of the organisation, Dr. Kayode Ajulo, in his reaction said the group will be working in partnership with the Code of Conduct Tribunal to ensure that the law of declaration of assets is strictly adhere to in government organisations.

“The Code of Conduct Tribunal is a constitutional body established by the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999 and duly empowered to try public officials for breach of the provisions of the Code of Conduct Bureau and Tribunal Act.

“The tribunal is further empowered to impose any of the following punishments;

Vacation of office or seat in any Legislative house, as the case may be; disqualification from membership of a legislative house and from holding of any public office for a period not exceeding ten years; and seizure and forfeiture to the state of any property acquired in abuse or corruption of office.

“The CCT chairman, Justice Danladi Umar, is doing tremendous works and we are, in partnership with him, compiling the list of violators of this law and ready to publish it at the end of the process and will accordingly drag them before the Code of Conduct Tribunal (CCT) thereafter.” Ajulo said

The group said it is the collective responsibility of every citizen to collaborate with the agencies of government to ensure smooth operation for the greater good of the country. It added that citizens are expected to cooperate with the guiding rules and regulations which have been established to promote accountability for the betterment of the country and the people.

“Declaration of assets at the Code of Conduct Bureau, CCB is no news to any public office holder. We all must play our parts in the development of this country. Nigeria will not develop with many violators of the law managing the affairs of government.

“Therefore, we are giving government workers, especially political office holders who are yet to declare their assets to choose the path of integrity and do that within the window of opportunity of the next seven days after which, we will publish the list of defaulters and serve them the necessary letters to face the CCT.”

It is right to say that any public office holder or politician seeking election who finds it hard to act in accordance with the rule of law cannot be a good representation of the people, and such person does not deserve to be in government, either by election or appointment,” the group added.

The organisation further argued that given the fact that the President Muhammadu Buhari administration has less than a year in office, the CCT must to act now, saying it will be a guide for potential public officer holders in the next administration.