By Ezra Ukanwa – Abuja

As part of its contribution to advance inclusiveness, cultural diversity and peace in the country, a group, Dance and Arts Festival Abuja, DAFA, would be hosting its annual dance and arts festivals in Abuja.

The creative director and convener, DAFA, Esther Ekele Ikyanyon, who disclosed this in a statement made available to VANGUARD, on Monday, in Abuja, stated that the art festival, DAFA2022, with the theme: “Beyond Borders”, would provide a platform for creatives to showcase their capacities.

Ikyanyon, however, noted the event is also targeted at raising the hope of Nigeria after a long period of COVID-19 pandemic which has led many Nigerians to lose hope.

Read Also:

Every Ijebu is proud of Ojude Oba Festival – Otunba Balogun

The statement reads in part: “The Dance and Arts Festival is an annual multi-dimensional dance and art event organised by Stinex Dance Kompany and has been running for three years.

“The festival offers a platform for creatives to showcase their capacities. This year’s festival tagged, ‘Beyond Borders’ is targeted at raising hope in a time where many people have lost their hope following the effects of the global pandemic.

“We put together one of the largest dance, arts and entertainment events in the City of Abuja which resounded across borders.

“We are not just another dance event or promoters, we are community builders and activists who foster inclusiveness, cultural diversity and peace through dance and the arts as it is our firm belief that the creative arts can unify.

“Thank you to all our Partners, Artistes and the cast and crew members for Orange Dreams Theatrical Play, you made this year’s festival a success.