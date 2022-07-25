By Chioma Onuegbu, Uyo

A group on the aegis of ENY-G Nkanta Media, a licensed film production house has unveiled “The President Reality TV Show” to end the continued domination of old generation leaders in governance in Nigeria.

Interacting with newsmen, in Eket Local government area of Akwa Ibom State on Sunday, Coordinator of the event, Prince Emmanuel Umem, said the show is aimed at raising and teaching the youths on what it takes to govern right and also championing Africa’s economic and political development.

Umem who spoke through the Chief Executive Officer of ENY-G Nkanta Media, Enobong Nkanta noted that the candidate who will emerge ‘The President’ at the end of the 30days show would be entitled to a star prize of N5million.

He added that the yearly event scheduled to start on the 25th of September and end on the 24th of October 2022 is opened to all Nigerians between the ages of 20-35 years.

According to him: ‘The project is focused primarily on leadership development to foster the future of good governance in Africa, by exposing housemates otherwise refered to as candidates during the show to the rudiments of governance, politics and political aspirations.

“Inspite of the enormous human resources, young people in Nigeria are largely marginalized from governance, leaving them frustrated and helpless about their continued exclusion.

“Despite years of clamour by these youths to be given the opportunity to participate in governance, it is pitiably palpable that the Nigeria political space is still overtly dominated by the old generation.

“This is the course that “The President Reality TV Show” has deserve itself with; to hold special focus on leadership with the intention of fostering the future of good governance in Nigeria and Africa”.

Umem explained that the programme hope to model a new trajectory for the young generation and also engender impact through the mobilisation of their latent talents

He described the Show as a styled leadership competition packaged in a reality TV game show and focused on discovering budding leaders and taking same into leadership apprenticeship at the end of every session.

“The Show intend to gather, host and train housemates on leadership and let them compete with each other based on the training. This training shall cover the rudiments of governance, politics, and political aspirations”

“At the end of the entire process,a winner who emerge as the “President” is entitled to prizes worth N5m, including an executive leadership training school abroad and one year apprenticeship with an astute leader in Nigeria”, he stated.