A Group, Like Minds 4A New Nigeria, a support and mobilisation group for Peter Obi’s candidacy for 2023 elections, visited the Internally Displaced Persons’ camp located in the New Kuchingoro area in games village in Abuja to feed the residents and sensitise them on the need to participate in the ongoing continuous voter registration exercise and the importance of exercising their voting rights in the upcoming 2023 general elections.

The event was organised by members of the group to mark the birthday of Mr. Peter Obi by spending the day with the most vulnerable in our society.

Members of the group while answering questions from newsmen, said it was devastating to see displaced persons living in such a deplorable conditions and promised to work together with other groups in making sure Nigerians are aware of their right to vote and make sure they exercise their franchise.

The group which comprises vibrant and concerned youths who are passionate about the Nigerian project through their activities seek to educate, sensitise and enlighten the people, especially young people on the need to be politically conscious and active participants in the politics of the country.

Members of the group are drawn from different ethnic and religious backgrounds across the six geo-political zones who are united in their vision for a new Nigeria where political offices will no longer be for one tribe, class, or religion but for all those who are qualified to hold such offices without any discrimination on any basis.

The Coordinator of the Internally Displaced Persons’ camp, Mr. Enoch, thanked the organisers for the laudable program that enlivened the privileged people. He urged Nigerians to emulate the group by working together to help those who are in need in our society.