Calls for massive sensitisation of Women Rights, inclusion in Governance

Urges African nations to champion cause of gender equality

By Ezra Ukanwa – Abuja

Away from common narratives of Feminism in Africa, a Pan-African group of 17 feminists, Nala Feminist Collective (Nalafem), on Friday, stated that Feminism is not an ideology focused at hewing the male counterparts but a movement geared towards championing the rights of women all over the world.

This is even as the group called on African governments to embrace the tenets of sensitising women and girls about feminism and women’s rights, stating that women inclusion in Governance is key to Africa’s development.

Founder of Nalafem, Aya Chebbi who also doubles as the first African Union envoy on youth made stated this during a press briefing along with the launch of a book titled “I am Nala”, a compilation of seven stories by Nala council members, at the Ladi Kwali Hall, Sheraton Hotel, Abuja.

These members include Rosebell Kagumire; Human rights defender/Feminist writer, Rose Wachuka Macharia; Chief of Staff, Office of the Hon. Chief Justice of the Republic of Kenya and President of the Supreme Court of Kenya; as well as Executive Director, Stand to End Rape Initiative, STER, Oluwaseun Ayodeji Osowobi.

The Executive Director, STER, Oluwaseun Osowobi, while addressing journalists on the sideline, noted that feminism is aimed at “breaking down all of the misconceptions that we have about who a woman should be and is is not what it should be.

“We’re tearing down all those oppressive systems, the system that says that girls should be married before the age of 11 or 12, to preserve their virginity or that says that girls should not get access to education because the boy is more brilliant than girls are”, she added.

Oluwaseun, however, noted that the inclusion of feminism into the school curriculum is a welcome development but advised that Nigeria and other African countries should focus more on the practice by sensitising women and young girls about their rights.

She said community outreach at the grassroots as well as social media campaigns will go a long way in getting people informed about the need to accept gender equality.

Meanwhile, foremost Ugandan journalist and pan-African feminist, Rosebell Kagumire believes the fight for women’s rights and inclusion in governance should not be subtle.

She went further to state that women must resist abuse and be vocal about any form of oppression, marginalization and degradation.

On her part, the Minister of Women Affairs and Social Development, Dame Tallen, averred that aside from the equality advocacy for women, there is need for the Federal government, FG, to scale-up efforts in addressing Gender Based Violence, GBV, in the country.

She pointed out that policies from the ministry and that of President Mohammadu Buhari have been put in place to address issues surrounding GBV and ensuring that the girl child is rightly footed in the country.

She said: “The ministry is currently addressing policy gaps, strengthening institutional capacity, promoting gender equitable attitudes, and providing quality services to survivors and ensuring social justice for victims of violence and their families.

“This has resulted in the visibility of the gender equality commitments of Nigeria, and an unending session of gender based violence in the country. Created an enabling policy and resource environment for the elimination of gender based violence against women and girls in all their diversity, and adapting and scaling up evidence driven prevention programming for the elimination of gender based violence, scaling up comprehensive assessable and quality services for survivors of gender based violence.

“Some of the specific milestones include the operation of an inter ministerial gender based violence valuable community provide super nice and all forms of violence against women and children in the country, and the directives to the Inspector General police to deal with all public traitors in furtherance of the Declaration of zero tolerance to rape and gender based violence.”

On her part, Activist, Aisha Yesufu, said that the girl child must be protected from all societal vices and that she must remain resilient despite societal stereotypes.

She, however, pointed out that all the girl-child needs is equity and equality.

“When I play equality, I am not demanding for the change of my womanhood, that will be unfair to me. When I demand for equality, I am asking for equity in treatment. When I demand equality, I want to be looked upon as a human being with our five senses and a brain? I’m not a toy to be toyed with. When I demand for equality, I’m not saying I want to beat up a man. I’m just saying that I should not be one to be beaten up with impunity”, she said.

“I am Nala”, is a compilation of seven stories of Nala council members. Each chapter advocates for one of the Sustainable Development Goals and one of the demands of Africa Young Women Beijing+25 Manifesto

