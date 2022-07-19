.

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru, ABUJA

THE Sokoto State governor, Aminu Waziri Tambuwal has been commended for developing a new future for people of the state with the improved budgets and infrastructural development in healthcare and educational sectors.

The Executive Director, Adopt A Goal Initiative (AAGI), Ariyo-Dare Atoye in a statement on Tuesday in Abuja, said it’s “unbelievable” massive investments in projects that will transform the health, education and sports sectors, that governor Tambuwal has been implementing in Sokoto.

Atayo who expressed disbelief at what he described as the “quality and audacious nature” of some ongoing projects in the state, said, “the projects for a secured future.

“What we saw in Sokoto are totally off media radar and national attention, yet there is a new one-of-its-kind state-of-the-art massive University Teaching Hospital under construction in the state,” he explained.

The organisation said, “it would be uncharitable for us to keep quiet over what we saw in Sokoto state by happenstance, even though we were in the state for a different programme.

“It should not always be about criticisms of the leadership because our country is in bad shape: so we resolved to deliberately issue this statement to commend Gov Tambuwal for the visionary projects we saw in the state capital.

“We believe that not many Nigerians know how much Gov. Aminu Waziri Tambuwal has done in projects that directly connect the ordinary people.

“By the time the University Teaching Hospital that we saw is finally completed and equipped, it should be our national pride. Hopefully, the rich will patronise the VIP sections to reduce medical pilgrimage.

“When you see good investments in health, education and sports, is it always about serving the forgotten and caring for the ordinary people, and this governor has shown that he is a leader with a caring heart and a good head.

“We are all aware that he demonstrated courageous leadership as the Speaker of the House of Representatives and has managed his reputation very well, but we did not know that he has been a silent and an exceptional achiever all along in Sokoto state.

“We were told that he is always unwilling to commission his projects; instead, they are made available upon completion for immediate public use. This is exemplary.

“This must have been the solid vision and passion driven him to seek a higher office as the President of Nigeria; hopefully, his time will come.

“We wish to commend Gov Tambauwal for working hard to finish strong, not minding the second term bug of a period for many unpatriotic politicians to siphon state resources because of the fear of the unknown, “ the statement added.