A grassroot pressure group in Delta State, Enyen-Nyen Political Movement has felicitated with businessman, Mr Jimmy Omo-Agege on his birthday.

The group in a birthday message signed by Pastor Frank Waive, while celebrating Jimmy described him as a man of many parts who has touched many lives with his philanthropic gesture.

His virtues of excellent service in the private sector where he has carved a niche for himself, has impacted the lives of many young Deltans through employment and empowerment.

According to the group: “Mr Jimmy Omo-Agege is a man that has never wavered from pursuing the goal of success, a philanthropist, and a man who has touched the lives of many in an immeasurable way..

“Jimmy has accomplished so many things in his journey through life, and as he continue to push harder to attain another milestone may God crown each step you take with huge success.

“On this occasion, we pray God continues to bless and expand your coast and make a better version of yourself as you age gracefully”

“Sir, once again happy fulfilling birthday from us all in Enyen-Nyen Political Movement.” the group said.