By Olasunkanmi Akoni

Motorists have been urged to avoid plying Ikorodu Road, at Obanikoro area, Lagos, as truck conveying 2 payloaders had a lone accident, which has resulted in terrible gridlock.

Permanent Secretary, Lagos State Emergency Management,l Agency, LASENA, Dr Olufemi Damilola Oke-Osanyintolu, confirmed the development.

According to Oke-Osanyintolu, “Upon arrival of the agency’s team at the incident scene, it was observed that a truck conveying two payloaders had a lone accident.

“Further information gathered at the incident scene revealed that the truck lost control and rammed into a culvert due to brake failure.

“No casualty was recorded.

However, the affected truck totally blocked an entire lane- BRT inclusive.

The quick intervention of the Agency’s heavy duty equipment crane and super metro has been provided to recover the impediment off the busy road.

Recovery operation ongoing.”



