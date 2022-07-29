By Olasunkanmi Akoni
Motorists have been urged to avoid plying Ikorodu Road, at Obanikoro area, Lagos, as truck conveying 2 payloaders had a lone accident, which has resulted in terrible gridlock.
Permanent Secretary, Lagos State Emergency Management,l Agency, LASENA, Dr Olufemi Damilola Oke-Osanyintolu, confirmed the development.
According to Oke-Osanyintolu, “Upon arrival of the agency’s team at the incident scene, it was observed that a truck conveying two payloaders had a lone accident.
“Further information gathered at the incident scene revealed that the truck lost control and rammed into a culvert due to brake failure.
“No casualty was recorded.
However, the affected truck totally blocked an entire lane- BRT inclusive.
The quick intervention of the Agency’s heavy duty equipment crane and super metro has been provided to recover the impediment off the busy road.
Recovery operation ongoing.”