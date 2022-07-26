Green Lotto, a gaming company that prides itself as No.1 Lotto brand in Nigeria, has partnered Abimbola Abayomi, Queen AIRA, 13th Nigerian Queen, along with Odi Olowo / Ojuwoye LCDA in Ilupeju area of Lagos, to create employment and empowerment opportunities for youths in the local council area.

At a programme titled “Social Inclusion Project Youth Empowerment, Green Lotto, last Thursday, rolled out the red carpet to welcome over 1000 youths at Odi Olowo / Ojuwoye LCDA, where the empowerment programme took place.

According to Imoudo Asekhame, head, Brand and marketing of Green Lotto Nigeria, “The Social Inclusion Programme by Queen AIRA in partnership with Green Lotto is a CSR initiative aimed at creating an enabling environment for the youths to realize their dreams and aspirations by giving them the opportunities to thrive and prosper.

Asekhame went further to state that:

“We recognize the importance of social inclusion at all levels of society, this is why we embark on initiatives like this to raise the bar of empowerment and support the overall empowerment of the youth. Green Lotto will Leverage on the Youth Empowerment cause of this laudable initiative to help address various aspects of the Nigerian youth’s life such as the issue of “youth unemployment” in order to support the government’s efforts by investing in empowerment, and employment of the youths towards sustainable national development.

“The significance of this event taking place here today is not lost on us because we know how passionate the Honourable Chairman is in the area of Education, Youth Empowerment, Healthcare Delivery and Skills Acquisition for the people of Odi Olowo / Ojuwoye LCDA. Your various social intervention programmes are very well noted and are indeed worthy of emulation”.

The event which had in attendance of the entire local council, was also attended by The Hon. Chairman, Odi Olowo / Ojuwoye LCDA, Hon Rasaq Olusola Ajala, and members of his Executive Council.

The Chairman of the Council had this to say: “This empowerment programme is an eye opener for other organisations in this LCDA, it is inspiring and worthy of emulation. We will proudly support programmes that readily empowers our youths and takes our youths off the street and give them a meaningful life.”

On her part, Abimbola Abayomi Queen AIRA, 13th Nigerian Queen remarked that:

“As a brand ambassador for Green Lotto, i can tell you that the organisation is driven by the philosophy of “progressing with the people”, through investments, footprint, and making socio-economic impact.”

At the event, opportunity of internship, employment in Green Lotto Nigeria, as well as business support grant was offered to the youths who attended the programme. There was also training in hair making, make-up fashion, barbing, soap making and various other skills. While free medical check-up was also carried out.