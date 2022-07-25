.

By Jimitota Onoyume, Warri

The Delta State government has been urged by a community leader in Okere Urhobo Kingdom, Warri South Local Government Area, Mr. Ulgho Okumagba, to take urgent steps to stop illegal sales of a large portion of land belonging to Okere Urhobo Kingdom.

Okumagba, said the portion of land belonging to the kingdom around the School of Nursing to the headquarters of the Board of Internal Revenue was donated to the defunct Bendel State, to erect public buildings, adding that it was inherited by the state government upon creation of the state.

He said they had noticed that some portions of the land were being taken by those close to government with some selling them.

Okumagba further appealed to the state government to return the land to the kingdom if it had no plan to use it for public good.

“These acres of land were initially acquired by the then Bendel State Government. Delta State that inherited the land gave part of it for the establishment of the state School of Nursing and the Delta State Board of Internal Revenue.

“A large portion of unutilised areas of the community land is being illegally acquired by cronies of the Delta State Government and they have started selling the land illegally. We warn buyers to stay clear from illegal acquisition of the land to avoid litigation.”