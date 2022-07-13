.

By Ogalah Ibrahim

The Coalition of Northern Groups (CNG) has blamed Northern Governors, law makers and council leaders for the challenges bedeviling the north.

The Chairman, Board of Trustees of CNG, Dr. Nastura Ashir Sherif, disclosed this while delivering a lecture in Katsina during a one-day sensitisation lecture on permanent voter’s card (PVCs) registration with the theme ‘Get Your PVC to Rescue and Rebuild Nigeria’.

Nastura expressed dissastisfaction over how Nigerian governors’ hijack and mismanage the local government allocation from the Federal government leaving those at the grassroot to suffer untold hardship.

The CNG Leader further decried the failure of the electorate to elect the right people into the State’s House of Assembly as responsible for why Governors pave way for their stooge and those who do not know what is required of the position to pose as law makers.

He urged the electorates to vote for credible and competent leaders of their choice instead of political parties.

Natsura said: ‘I could recall sometimes back while discussing with one of the Northern Governors at his residence, the speaker of the State House of Assembly walked in and went on his kneels to greet the governor and thereafter sat on the floor before the Governor.

It’s obvious that such a speaker was brought to answer “yes sir” to the Governor’s whim and caprices.

“This is our fault because we did not stand to ensure that we elect the right people into the state assembly that will defend and protect our rights and make laws that will make us prosper.

“Some of those representing us only goes to the state and national assembly offices when they need to sign and collect money only. They cannot contribute meaningfully to the discussion going on there.

“With the right people elected into the state and national assembly, there’s no way a Governor will dare toy with the needs of the masses.

“So, it is imperative we trade cautiously those we elect to lead us in the state assembly and LG and those to represent us at the national assembly.”

Nastura who identifies insecurity and hardship experience in the country since 2015 as responsible for why people are reluctant to go out and register for their PVCs, expressed optimism that with “the current enlightenment by the Coalition of Northern Groups, God’s willing, people will come out and register.”

He further appealed to Nigerians to shun selling their votes, statingg that “as far as we collect money from politicians and vote, we will never get the good leaders we want.”