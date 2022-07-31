By Jimitota Onoyume

Warri: Government at all levels in the country, multinationals and other stakeholders have been urged to save the mangrove.

Speaking in Warri, Delta state yesterday during the ” 10 kilometers Awareness Run/Fun walk, Warri 2022,”, Delta state , the Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Mangrove Marathon 10 Kilometres Awareness Run, Mr Jerry Chidi said there was urgent need to preserve the mangrove for the survival.of aquatic lives , adding that the mangrove was unique to the Niger Delta.

The walk started from Airport junction in Warri, down to the stadium.

The walk sponsored by Nigerian Conservation Foundation (NCF), Health of Mother Earth Foundation, Falcorp Mangrove Park, Niger Delta Snapshot, CMADI and several others drew about 200 athletes from different parts of the country..

.

.

Twenty-six-year old Hamadjan Sondi from Cross Rivers came first in the male category with 32 minutes while Charity Agofure (28) from Delta won the female category with a record time of 37 minutes..

region.

Chidi who addressed newsmen at the stadium said pollution from oil exploration activities was doing so much damage to the mangrove..

“The challenges we are facing in the environmental degredatuon is as a result of lack of awareness.”

“So to raise awareness about the environment, we thought it fit to use Sport as a vehicle to educate, pull people together and get them aware about certain critical issues about the environment.”

“This time, we are focusing on the Mangrove and that is why we called it Mangrove Marathon.”

He said the body had planted 6000 mangrove trees in Rivers in collaboration with the Rivers state government and the Rotary club.

“Going forward, we want to do same in Delta, sensitize them on what they can do to plant these mangrove trees in areas where water recede during the low tide,” .

Director-General, Nigerian Conservation Foundation, Muhtari Aminu-Kano also harped on the importance of the mangrove , adding that the walk was to sensitize the people on the need to save the mangrove.

Represented by Daniel Okakoso he said mangroves are like shore protection in the rivers.

