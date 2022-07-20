.

Gov. Hope Uzodimma of Imo has appointed Mr Raymond Ucheoma as the new Head of Service of the state.

This was contained in a statement by the Secretary to the Government of Imo, Chief Cosmas Iwu and made available to newsmen in Owerri.

According to the statement, the appointment is with immediate effect.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that Ucheoma took over from Dr Camelius Iwuagwu.

“His Excellency appreciates the contributions of the former Head of Service, Dr Iwuagwu to the state Civil Service and wishes him well in his future endeavours.

“The governor has equally charged the new Head of Service, Barr. Ucheoma to bring his wealth of experience to bear in his new assignment.

The governor enjoined him to enthrone a result-driven and re-energised civil service, to meet the challenges of the digital age,” the statement said.