The Nasarawa State Governor, His Excellency, Engr. Abdullahi A Sule on Sunday, performed the traditional ground breaking of Domak Garden City Karshi in Karu local Government Council of the state.

The project is said to be one of the largest housing projects in Sub-Sahara Africa.

The Governor who was represented by the State’s Deputy governor, Dr. Emmanuel Akabe, pledged the readiness of the state government to provide efficient and affordable housing for low and middle income earners in the state.

In his comment, the chairman DOMAK Group International, Dr. Kingsley Azonobi said the project is targeted at bridging the housing deficit in Nasarawa and Nigeria at large.

He expressed gratitude to Nasarawa State government for partnering with his organization to make this dream a reality.

The ground breaking ceremony attracted the presence of top officials of Nasarawa State government and other stakeholders in the housing sector from the neighboring Abuja.

Traditional dance troupe were around the spice up the event with their performances.

Outstanding comedians also performed at the well attended ceremony.

Not long ago, the Domak Group boss also met with the President of Zimbabwe, His Excellency Dr Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa in his office in Harare for housing project for citizens of the country.

The Domak Garden City Karshi project will be completed within a period of 5 years.