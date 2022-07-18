The Group Managing Director of GOSIMA group, Dr Gideon Chidiebere Osi, has led its organisation to design and execute a legacy community water project with over 4km reticulation in Itim-Edda, Afikpo South, Ebonyi State.

The conglomerate GOSIMA group, which specialises in construction and a wide range of services has interpreted the vision of community water development and reticulation in Itim Edda community “from dreams to reality.”

A statement from the Dr Osi explained that “this community transforming project was attracted by Senator Michael Ama Nnachi Ph.D, the Deputy Chairman Senate Committee on Air Force, for the good of his constituents.”

The statement explained further that this project will ensure that clean water gets to every nook and cranny of Itim-Edda and its environ thereby making quality water accessible in the community.

“Gosima group is on the prowl for impactful projects by private, governmental and non-governmental organisations.

“These prospective projects are bound to be executed with top tier professionalism along side industry standard materials to achieve the best results possible.

“Our expertise and passion for quality drinking water and water for agriculture has led to the conception, design and construction of some major projects such as the 62,744M3 capacity Earth Dam in Zobi 2, 114,097M3 capacity Earth dam in Zobi 1 community in Kwaya Kusar LGA, Borno State and the Re-construction of 759,000M3 capacity retention pond in Duluram community, Jakusko LGA of Yobe State Nigeria.

“Other water projects so far executed includes Solar powered Borehole in Bida community Niger state, Oso Edda community in Ebonyi State, Akinmorin and koto Agege communities, Afijio LGA in Oyo state amongst others.

“Gosima group is your best bet for impeccable interpretation and execution of dream water projects across the country,” the statement said.