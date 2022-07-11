Gombe—Governor Inuwa Yahaya of Gombe State, has approved the recruitment of 440 skilled health workers to address the shortage of manpower in the health sector.

The Chairman, Committee for Human Resource for Health (recruitment), Dr James Madi, made this known yesterday in a press statement.

He said the decision to recruit the health workers was informed by the shortage of skilled workers in the Primary Health Care facilities in the state.’

“We need to address this, especially at the primary health care level, which is the foundation of the health system,'” he said.

According to him, applicants must be registered and licensed Midwife, Community Health Extension Worker, CHEW, and Junior Community Health Extension Worker, JCHEW, with valued practicing license.

He added that applicants should submit their applications to the State Primary Health Care Development Agency.

Madi also said that existing eligible volunteers should apply.