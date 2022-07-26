Captain Samuel Attah

Atachegbe Rita Samuel, sister of one of the deceased security operatives, Captain Samuel Attah has expressed grief over the ugly outcome of the attack on a unit of the Brigade of Guards in Abuja.

Recall Vanguard reported that Army Captain Samuel Attah was killed when terrorists attacked troops of the 7 Guards Battalion of the Nigerian Army Presidential Guards Brigade in Bwari area of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

In a tweet, the heartbroken sister of Captain Samuel Attah said: “My pride, my hero, my beloved brother…Hmmm I lack words to express this dream. I can’t believe I am typing this. Rest in a very perfect peace. Captain Attah Samuel. God! God! God! Jesus help my family, my age parents. Ah! Only son! Who shall defend us.”

Captain Samuel Attah and his colleagues were ambushed on Sunday July 24 while

Sources told Vanguard that while those who sustained injuries during the ambush were recieving medical attention at a military medical facility in Abuja, efforts are currently on to locate and rescue the missing officer.

A source however said there maybe likelihood that some soldiers who escaped the ambush with bullet wounds may have succumbed to paying the supreme price but until they are found, they will still be considered as MIA.

The Spokesman of Guards Brigade, Captain Godfrey Anebi Abakpa had confirmed on Monday that terrorists ambushed troops attached to the Presidential Guards Brigade, as they conducting patrols in Bwari area as a result of intelligence that the Nigeria Law School in Bwari may be attacked.