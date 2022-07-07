Leading outsourcing company, and a subsidiary of MacTay, Global Manpower Limited, has partnered with the Association of Outsourcing Professionals of Nigeria (AOPN) for the 2022 outsourcing expo to stir conversations around the top outsourcing trends locally and globally.

The conference themed “ Top Post Pandemic Outsourcing Trends for Businesses – Opportunities and Threats” was held on the 6th of July, 2022 at Shell Hall, Muson Centre, Onikan, Lagos.

The OutsourcingExpo is a platform for the promotion of professional outsourcing practice in Nigeria and ultimately Africa, through capacity building and advocacy for all stakeholders. It is a place to be for outsourcing users, providers, and advisors in Nigeria and beyond.

The latest trends are initiated and consummated at the expo, with an average of 250 delegates and 20 exhibitors participating each year, while papers are delivered by industry leaders on prevailing topical issues of the day.

Commenting on the partnership, Kunle Agboola, General Manager, HR Operations, Global Manpower Limited said over the years, outsourcing has proved to be a strategic business partner for maximizing business growth.

According to him, “Outsourcing has certainly revolutionized how businesses operate today. When outsourcing first started out, it was restricted to low-risk functions such as payroll management and data entry roles. Today we see that non-core functions, including contact centre operations, are being outsourced on a large scale. At Global Manpower, we are uniquely positioned to support our partners by leveraging the cost benefits of outsourcing high-end functions like IT and other BPO services to reliable companies like ours.

“Outsourcing is no longer a buzzword only for low-cost labor, it has become a key business strategy for both small and large business enterprises that believe in devoting 100% to their key business operations and outsourcing the rest to specialized vendors.”

On the importance of the expo to further positioning outsourcing on a global scale, Segun Akande, CEO, Xown Solutions Ltd, in his keynote address stressed the need to continually drive conversations around technology automation, whilst increasing the GDP of the economy by having a copious share in the offshore market as a way to expand and evolve.

The expo included panel sessions on opportunities and threats from entrepreneurial and business perspectives, business networking sessions, and exhibition opportunities.