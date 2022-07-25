Michael Sheldrich, Co-founder and Chief Policy Impact and Government Affairs for Global Citizen

By Damilola Ogunsakin & Biodun Busari

An international education and advocacy organisation, Global Citizen has said that economically advanced countries who pledged to raise $100 billion fund global agriculture have not fulfilled their promises.

Global Citizen which works to catalyse the movement to end extreme poverty revealed this to Vanguard, in an exclusive interview, on Monday.

The co-founder and chief policy impact and government affairs of the organization, Michael Sheldrich, also said that the fund was meant to help African farmers in adaptation technology and fight climate change that is adversely affecting global food security.

“We need investment and that’s why we’ve launched this organization to empower farmers. We’ve been calling wealthiest countries in the world on the promised $100 billion to make the adaptation technology and the wealthiest countries missed out,” said Sheldrich.

Also, Mwandwe Chileshe, food security and agriculture expert, who is also a senior manager at Global Citizen said farming in Africa has to be deliberate and technology-based to address current global adversities like climate change affecting food productivity.

Chileshe said: “The world has moved with farming and we talk about agriculture adaptation, but unfortunately the technology that African farmers have access to is limited. So another call to action for African governments and other governments from outside to invest in African agriculture.

“We need to know what the world farmers are doing and climate change. If you’re a farmer, you’ll always know when the rain is going to start, you’re more informed to make the right decision as you can.

“Majority of them are unable to take care of their families. The amount of time they spend on farm with simple technology and adaptation technology and all of that is for African governments to prioritise.”

Global Citizen also affirmed that it is aimed at making world leaders accountable through its lead advocacy.

“The reality is that we’ve seen with time and time again that our leaders usually never respond without pressure. And that’s why we at Global Citizen often want them have the idea through lead advocacy to bring about change, to force leaders until they are responsible to deliver on their promise.

“And for that we need space. We need people to be free and to raise awareness on what we do and give them platform. And basically we need leaders to pay attention to give resources and keep their promises on climate change and keep investing like international organization bank for farmers,” Chileshe added.