By Miftaudeen Raji

Against the backdrop of the food crisis confronting the African continent, Global Citizen has made a case for a global intervention to ensure food sustainability in Africa.

According to recent reports by the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) and the African Union (AU), an estimated 346 million people in Africa are affected by the food crisis.

The Global Citizen, in collaboration with Vanguard Media Limited, facilitated a session on Monday, 25th July to advance conversation on how to proffer lasting solutions to the challenge of food crisis in Africa.

Speaking at the session, Co-Founder and Chief Policy, Impact and Government Affairs Officer for Global Citizen, Mick Sheldrick noted that Global Citizen is excited by its plans for the youths in Nigeria.

He said the body is aiming towards training and supporting more youths in West Africa and Nigeria, particularly to be able to create more opportunities for the people of the continent.

He said the body is investing in priority areas such as healthcare, nutrition and agriculture.

Sheldrick added that the Global Citizen, in two months’ time, will be hosting a festival in Ghana to celebrate 20 years of African Union.

He said the festival will further advance the organization’s commitment towards key issues, adding that it would also serve as an opportunity to bring the best of Africa to the world.

He said the festival will also enable the organization to observe global solidarity in the management of global rising cost of living.

“By November, 200 million people might be living in extreme poverty due to rising food prices.

He said, “The reason why we have the window of opportunity to take action is that it’s possible; and the reason why it’s possible is actually when you compare the investment needed that is going to provide access to sustainable food, it’s certainly a lot of money compared what the US is spending on its fossil fuel industry.

“This is a matter of priority. It is a matter of political will if we really want to do this,” he added.

Also speaking at the session, Food Security Nutrition and Agriculture Expert and Senior Manager at Global Citizen, Mwandwe Chileshe noted that it must be a priority for leaders and the continent to ensure food security.

She stated that the body is going to be hosting massive events across the African continent on food security.

Chileshe said the events will involve engaging the youths in Nigeria, Ghana and some other African countries to call leaders to account on the commitment they made for food security.

“We will engage the youths across all levels to interface with African leaders on the things that they have promised,” she said.

Dedicated to achieving the end of extreme poverty, Global Citizen envisions a world free from extreme poverty.

The body is powered by a community of millions of Global Citizens who believe in one world, one people – where everyone has an equal chance to thrive.

Global Citizen is also challenging governments and citizens of various nations of the world to take actions towards having a profound positive impact on the people and the world.