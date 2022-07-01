.

By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

Giwa Local Government Council in Kaduna State has revoked the suspension of the Vice Chairman, Hon. Zubairu Alhassan Zico.

The withdrawal of the 6-months suspension followed the intervention of chieftains of the All Progressives Congress ( APC) and other Party Leaders in the state.

The LG Council Speaker and Councillor representing Kidandan Ward of Giwa LG disclosed the lifting of the 6 months suspension after their Council’s sitting.

He explained that the Vice Chairman can now assume his office and continue his affairs as the Vice Chairman of the LG, and deputizing the Chairman, Abubakar Shehu Giwa.

Vanguard had reported that the Local Government Council i suspended the Vice Chairman,Hon. Zubairu Alhassan in June 2022 for 6 months until the council investigated allegations leveled against him.

Speaker of the Giwa Local Government Council’s Parliament ,Abdullahi Ismail had said at a press briefing that the Vice Chairman of the Local Government Council was suspended because of certain allegations leveled against him.

However,the Vice Chairman,Hon.Zubairu Adamu had denied the allegations , saying he was not even aware of being suspended.

With the latest development,the Vice Chairman can now return to his official capacity and perform his role as the deputy to the LG Chairman, Abubakar Shehu Giwa.