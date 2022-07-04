Former Big Brother Naija (BBN) male housemate, Neo Akpofure has said girls are only after his body and money and do not care about his heart.

The reality TV star said this while responding to a fan who asked him to start dating as he is getting old.

“Nigga you should start dating, you’re getting old” the fan wrote.

Responding, Neo wrote, ikr, but these girls only want my body or my money. My heart no dey their agenda.”

You would recall that former Big Brother Naija housemate Vee had confirmed that her relationship with Neo Akpofure was over.

Neo and Vee met during the fifth season of the reality TV show

It didn’t take long before they became an item inside the house.

Recall that during the ‘Lockdown’ season, Neo gave up his clothes and BB Naira for a bouquet of roses and a greeting card for Vee.

However, Vee, early this year while sharing a stunning picture of herself via an Instagram post revealed that she was now single, She wrote, “strong and single.”