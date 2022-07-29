By Peter Okutu, Abakaliki

A 17-year-old girl, Munachi Obasi-Igwe, has been found dead in a bush along the Agbabor-Isu track road in Onicha Local Government Area of Ebonyi.

A relative of the deceased, Mr Obasi Igwe, disclosed that she was a Senior Secondary 1 student.

Igwe said the girl was suspected to have been killed Monday, adding: “She was on her way back to her ancestral home, Amakporo, Onicha community. She was gruesomely murdered on Monday on her way back to Amakporo, from our neighbouring village, Agbabor Isu.

“We, the family, need justice. The security agencies should come to our aid. We do not know what was her crime that led to her death.

“She was only 17 years old, an SS 1 student. We need justice. The police and army should help us to fish out the perpetrators of the wicked act.”

Contacted, spokesman for the Police Command in Ebonyi, SP Chris Anyanwu, said the command was aware of the incident.

“We are aware of the incident. The command has started an investigation into the matter. I believe the perpetrators will surely be brought to book,” he said.

Govt exonerates Fulani herdsmen

Meanwhile, the Ebonyi State government, yesterday, said there was no evidence so far to link the killing to herdsmen.

The government argued that “the community has not seen anything linking her death with the Fulani herdsmen, moreso there is no herders’ camp in the area.”

The state Commissioner for Information and Orientation, Orji Orji, said the state government condemned the killing of the innocent girl.

He added: “While the state government condemns the ugly incident as unacceptable, it is imperative to note that contrary to the claims circulating in social media that Fulani herders were responsible for her gruesome murder, the community has not seen anything linking her death with the Fulani herdsmen, moreso there is no herders’ camp in the area

“The community with the security agencies have declared a manhunt on the perpetrators.

“The state government sends her condolences to the victim’s family and assures them that government will not leave any stone unturned in unmasking the killers of the young girl.”

