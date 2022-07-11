By Gabriel Olawale

Gidi Beauty Pageant, the first-ever online beauty contest in Africa, has unveiled 12 participants for its debut edition in Lagos.

Gidi Beauty Pageant is an annual pageant showcasing and celebrating positive, fierce women with the attributes of the Lagos Fierce history. Focused on empowering women who are confident in themselves and vibrant, Gidi Beauty Pageant represents the highest of ideals; a combination of beauty, grace, intelligence, inventiveness, and refinement.

Gidi Beauty Pageant aims to produce influential, confident, and vibrant women who will serve as exemplary role models for young women in Lagos, Nigeria, and across the continent of Africa.

Mr. Chibututu, the founder of Gidi Beauty Pageant, said, “Lagos is inarguably the fiercest State in Nigeria and across Africa. The need to produce a beautiful Queen who will represent and replicate the Lagos fierce attribute in human form is important. Such individual will serve as an exemplary role model for young women in Lagos and across the continent.”

“We are also using this pageant to celebrate fierce successful women in Nigeria, particularly Lagos. The weekly activities scheduled for the participants will see them take on tasks that would commemorate prosperous women in Lagos, South-West, and Nigeria.”

Following three successful auditions in Lagos, 12 fierce women from all over the country and different states of the nation qualified to partake in the first edition of the Gidi Beauty Pageant.

The grand finale for the sought-after Gidi Beauty Pageant will hold on Nigeria’s Independence Day, October 1, because it is a historical moment for the country. The participants will contest the grand prize of a luxury automobile, cash, movie contracts, and a trip to Dubai.

Find the list of the 12 contestants below.

Ndubuisi Emmanuella (19 years old) – Enugu state Lao Lovina (20 years old) – Imo state Zika Williams (28 years old) – Ebonyi state Ugbada Henrietta (18 years old) – Cross River state Aka Oluwasijuwomi (18 years old) – Lagos state Omobolaji Eniola (21 years old) – Lagos state Imonode Victoria (19 years old) – Edo State Ademodi Funke Carolyn (27 years old) – Ondo state Johnson Eniola (19 years old) – Ogun State Olupinsaye Dunsin (22 years old) – Kogi State Ihekoronye Anita (19 years old) – Imo State Obi Morenikeji (22 years old) – Anambra state.