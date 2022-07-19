By Peter Duru, Makurdi

The Good Governance Advocacy, GGA, Benue Forum, has appealed to the state’s All Progressives Congress, APC, to cede its deputy governorship seat to the Apa/Agatu axis of the state in the interest of equity and justice.

Coordinator of GGA, Amb. Terrence Ogaba who made the appeal in a statement issued Monday in Makurdi noted that since the Apa/Agatu axis of Benue South Senatorial District also known as Zone C had never produced a deputy for the state, it was only proper for the federal constituency to be supported by stakeholders to produced the next deputy governorship candidate of the party.

Part of the statement read, “Good Governance Advocacy (GGA), Benue forum is calling on all people of goodwill

especially The Benue Community and particularly the APC to select a competent deputy governorship candidate from the Benue South senatorial zone of Apa/Agatu extraction for justice and equity in the 2023 governorship election in the

State.

“This compelling call has become necessary as Apa/Agatu remains the only federal constituency from zone C yet to produce a Deputy Governor.

“In the past, Prince Ogiri Ajene – Oju/Obi was the Deputy Governor to

George Akume (1999 – 2007), Chief Steven Lawani, under Governor Gabriel Suswan (2007 – 2015) Ogbadibo/Okpokwu/Ado and presently Engr. Benson Abonu under Governor Samuel Ortom. This leaves out Apa/Agatu in Zone C and it is only appropriate for the APC to do justice on the matter.”

Amb. Ogaba pointed out that even the PDP had chosen its deputy governorship candidate from Apa/Agatu for strategic reasons and urged the APC to toe the same path.

He appealed to the leader of the party, senator George Akume and all stakeholders of the party in the state to select a deputy governorship candidate from Apa/Agatu with competence and an experienced party loyalist and faithful like Yusuf Sulaiman Elaigwu and others.”