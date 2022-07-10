Executives of Gburugburu Disciples, led by the Director General, Rt. Hon. Barr. Jonathan Chukwuma, the group’s Board of Trustees (BOT) Chairman, Prof. Simon Uchenna Ortuanya and Royal Fathers, who are the Patrons, on Friday, reassured Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State of their unalloyed support and loyalty, in and out of office as Governor, and even as he goes to the Senate, in keeping with the doctrine of their slogan: “Trust and Obey”.

The support group whose membership is drawn from the 17 local government areas of Enugu State said they love the governor’s exemplary leadership, appreciate his good works in Enugu State and are resolute in supporting him “within and outside office”.

Presenting their stance when they a paid a solidarity visit to Gov. Ugwuanyi, at the Government House, Enugu, the Director General, Rt. Hon. Barr. Chukwuma said: “Your Excellency, we want to reassure you of our unalloyed support and loyalty both in this present government and even as you are going to the Senate. We are ready to work and serve you wherever you go. That’s why we said that our motto is Trust and Obey”.

In his remarks, the BOT Chairman, Prof. Ortuanya, who described Gov. Ugwuanyi as “a great man, the 13th apostle, the one and only apostle of political ecumenism in Nigeria, the apostle of peace and humility”, disclosed that “Our generation has found a natural leader of fame”.

Explaining that “We are not disciples to a Governor; we are not disciples to a Senator. We are disciples to Rt. Hon. Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi”, Prof. Ortuanya added that “The concept of Gburugburu Disciples is post-2023. Wherever you go; wherever you send us, we will go”.