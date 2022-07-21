Gbenga Omotoso, Segalinks, Pamilerin, others to speak at Bodex Social Media Hangout

The Convener, Florence ‘Bodex’ Hungbo

To maintain standards and the vison of Bodex Social Media Hangout (BSMH), which is the use of social media as a tool in nation building, experts from all works of life have been invited and accepted to speak at this year’s edition.

The annual multi-city event — fondly called BSMH — is a unique digital and traditional media movement that seeks to celebrate principal actors and stakeholders in both digital and traditional media space.

Speaking journalists on the relevance of this event, the Convener, Florence ‘Bodex’ Hungbo she said social media is fast becoming one of the best information and collaboration tools all over the world, where participants and users of different social platforms have been at the heart of societal transformation and progress globally, so there is a need for constant reminder among users on how best these platforms can be used.

Volt Media Advisory — organizers of the media gathering— has put in place top notch experts as speakers, panelists and moderators, who will be having enriching conversations on the influence of social media on politics, business, world culture, education, mental health, careers and innovation, she said.

“Indeed, this years edition is geared towards conversations that will educate attendees and participants on how best to use social media to increase personal, communal and national value while also redifining the narrative of social media and its relevance, particularly in Nigeria currently,” Florence added.

Speakers

Prominent speakers scheduled to speak at the BSMH 3.0 happening on July 31 are Gbenga Omotoso, Lagos State Commissioner for Information and Strategy; Segun Awosanya (Segalinks), Convener of Endsars Reformpoliceng, President/Founder Social Intervention Advocacy Foundation (Siaf) and CEO Aliensmedia Limited; Kolawole Osinowo, CEO, Baobab+ Nigeria and Damilola Otubanjo, MD/CEO Milolar Group.

Others are Pamilerin Adegoke, Digital Enthusiast; Femi Babafemi, Director of Media and Advocacy, National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, NDLEA; Bolaji Adebiyi, Managing Editor of Thisday Newspapers; Ramon Olanrewaju Nasir, Group Head, External Relations and Media, UBA; Fidelis Duker, filmmaker/Group CEO Fad Media Group; Adetokunbo Modupe, Founder/Chief Consultant of TPT International Limited.

Also, Aproko Doctor, Japhet Omojuwa, Author/Media Practitioner; Aralola Oluwamuyiwa, first female talking drummer; Esan Sunday Emmanuel, Senior General Manager, Brand and Corporate Communications, Dangote Industries Limited; Osayuwamen P Saleh, Média Entrepreneur & TV host; Adebayo Adedeji, CEO Wakanow; Efe Omorogbe, Creative Entrepreneur; Olamilekan ‘King Pexxie’ Bamidele, Principal Partner, Lekan Bamidele & Co, and host of others will be speaking.

Florence Hungbo also said what to expect at this year’s edition is the coming together of professionals in sessions to discuss trends and opportunities in social selling, impact of social media on law enforcement agencies in Nigeria, curbing fake news and regulating social media in Nigeria, the influence of social media on 21st Century parenting, impact of social media on mental health and the place of social media on 2023 electioneering.

“Diasporas aren’t left behind as we have representatives from five major countries coming live during the event to talk about the use of social media in the Diaspora since the event is going to be live streaming.

“With the quality of our speakers, we assure you of better understanding on the use of social media and how to apply it to our day to day activities when you return to your destination full of knowledge,” Bodex added.

When asked about participation, Florence Hungbo said, “Bodex Social Media Hangout is the only major media event, if not the only media event, in Nigeria that accommodates digital/traditional media personalities, fans, stakeholders to participate with zero gate fee, buffet, lots to drink, take home and organized in one of the best hotels in the heart of Lagos, Radisson Blu, GRA, Ikeja.

“We made it free to access after registration, because this is our own way of giving back to the society, so we all can continue with the good work in the media space and, anyone who is media aligned is meant to be pampered and appreciated because without one another, there can’t be US.

“Also, it’s a way to have a media road map and create a civic engagement platform that can unite us using digital and traditional media platforms. The event is also live streamed just to carry everyone in the Diaspora along as we prepare for other countries’ edition,” she said.

As part of the wow factors of the day, we hope to have Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State; Brig. Gen. Mohammed Buba Marwa (retd), Chairman of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, NDLEA, and Ambassador Darkey Africa, South Africa Consul-General, as special guests of honour.

Gbenga Adeyinka will anchor the main event and Denrele Edun will be hosting the green carpet session, while entertainment will be by Akohun Badagry Dancers, Skales, Humblesmith, Jaywon, GKB Unicycle Academy, Ara, Wale Thompson, others and DJ Kexzy on the wheel.

“Volt Media Advisory has promised this year’s edition to be impactful and fun starting with our wow factor experiences around the green carpet and beyond, all attendees including speakers, moderators, guests, media practitioners, content creators, fans, online participants and the general public are promised an experience to remember at BSMH 2022,” she promised.

Vanguard News