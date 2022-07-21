.

By Biodun Busari

Mayo, the son of Gbenga Daniel, the former governor of Ogun state, has graduated with a Master’s degree from the University of London, England.

He was reported to have earned the degree in Real Estate state from the school as the graduation ceremony was attended by Olufunke Daniel, his mother, and other family members.

Mayo’s graduation has added to the names of children of prominent Nigerians that have graduated from foreign universities in recent times.

The former governor’s son’s graduation comes a few days after Mustapha, son of Muhammad Sanusi II, former emir of Kano, graduated with an Economics degree from University of Portsmouth in the United Kingdom and Jordan, son of Nyesom Wike, Rivers state governor, also got a Law degree at the University of Exeter in the United Kingdom.

The development also comes as the Nigerian students currently battle the lingering strike embarked on by the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) since February 14 making the industrial action nearing six months.

President Muhammadu Buhari, this week, ordered the Education Minister, Adamu Adamu, to solve the strike in two weeks and gives him a report.

Amid this, the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) recently declared it would embark on a nationwide protest on July 26 and 27 over the ongoing strike.