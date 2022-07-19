.

… Assures Olowo of OPC, Yoruba support

By Dapo Akinrefon

The Aareonakakanfo of Yoruba land, Iba Gani Adams, on Tuesday, warned terrorists planning to attack the South-West region not to test the will of Yoruba people to defend themselves, saying the South west Security Stakeholders’ Group, SSSG, comprising the Oodua People’s Congress (OPC) and 10 other security groups, under his leadership, will do everything possible to resist any form of attack that can threaten the region.

The Yoruba generalissimo gave the warning in Owo during his visit to the Olowo of Owo kingdom, Oba Ajibade Ogunoye at his palace in Owo, Ondo state.

Adams, in a statement by his Special Assistant on Media, Kehinde Aderemi, said the visit was part of the new move by the Aareonakakanfo of Yoruba land to secure the south west and forestall a repeat of the Owo attack in the region

While consoling the monarch stated that the Owo Catholic Church massacre remained the most devastating experience of terrorism in Yoruba modern history, adding that he would not relent in his efforts to defend the Yoruba territory.

His words: “My visit is to show my sympathy to your royal majesty and the Owo people over the attack that led to the death of over 40 worshippers.

“Immediately after the attack,I did a statement condoling Kabiesi and the people of Owo. I was one of the earlier callers and I spoke with the Kabiesi, assuring him of my support for the palace and the people of the town in making the town safe for the people.

“Also about four weeks ago, I wrote a letter informing the United Nation Secretary General, Mr. Antonio

Guterres, on the need to prevent further calamity that is capable of destroying the entire country like what happened in Bosnia.

“The letter was addressed to all international communities and the State Security Departments across the world.

“The report and the feedback we are getting are great. However, I consider it imperative to visit Olowo and the people of the town to formally express my sympathy, even as efforts are on to strengthen the security situation in the town.

“This time around, Yoruba are more united and we are not cowards. In Yoruba land, we have not lost any war. Therefore, we are not going to relent or relax until we get rid of terrorists across the southwest.”

In his response, the Olowo of Owo, Oba Ogunoye appreciated Adams for keeping faith with the struggle to defend the region.

Oba Ogunoye, who blamed the prolonged security challenges across the country on the failing federal system arrangements, restated the need for state and police arrangements as panacea for effective security in the country.

He said: “When they attacked us, Aare was among the earliest callers.He gave us his words with prayers and put in place a continuous security surveillance arrangements with the Ondo state chapter of the Oodua People’s Congress. This is a good initiative that could enhance the security situation in the town.

“I am also happy that the Yoruba are even more united in the struggle to defend their territory.I can see their determination and it is a positive sign of unity against terrorism.”