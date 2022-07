By Dapo Akinrefon

THE Aare Onakakanfo of Yoruba land, Iba Gani Adams, yesterday, warned terrorists planning to attack the South-West region not to test the will of Yoruba people to defend themselves, saying the Southwest Security Stakeholders’ Group, SSSG, comprising the Oodua People’s Congress, OPC, and 10 other security groups, under his leadership, will do everything possible to resist any form of attack that can threaten the region.

The Yoruba generalissimo gave the warning in Owo during his visit to the Olowo of Owo kingdom, Oba Ajibade Ogunoye at his palace in Owo, Ondo state.

Adams, in a statement by his Special Assistant on Media, Kehinde Aderemi, said: “My visit is to show my sympathy to your royal majesty and the Owo people over the attack that led to the death of over 40 worshippers.

“Immediately after the attack, I did a statement condoling Kabiesi and the people of Owo. I was one of the earlier callers and I spoke with the Kabiesi, assuring him of my support for the palace and the people of the town in making the town safe for the people.

“However, I consider it imperative to visit Olowo and the people of the town to formally express my sympathy, even as efforts are on to strengthen the security situation in the town.

“This time around, Yoruba are more united and we are not cowards. In Yoruba land, we have not lost any war. Therefore, we are not going to relent or relax until we get rid of terrorists across the southwest.”

In his response, the Olowo of Owo, Oba Ogunoye, who blamed the prolonged security challenges across the country on the failed federal system arrangements, restated the need for state and police arrangements as a panacea for effective security in the country.

He said: “When they attacked us, Aare was among the earliest callers. He gave us his words with prayers and put in place continuous security surveillance arrangements with the Ondo state chapter of the Oodua People’s Congress. This is a good initiative that could enhance the security situation in the town.”