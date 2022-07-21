.

By Haruna Aliyu, Birnin Kebbi

Thousands of the ruling All progressives congress, APC, members on Thursday dumped party to the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Gulma town under Argungu local government area of Kebbi State.

The mamoth defectors were led by Alhaji Mansur Adamu Gulma yargyra a former reps hopeful under the ruling All progressives congress, APC in Kebbi state, Mansur who spoke on behalf of the defectors said that, he left the ruling APC due to injustice done to many members of the party by some selfish persons who does not have the love and interest of the party at heart.

He added that, the APC used the power at their disposal to muzzle weak members by disenfranchising them through open abuse of power “its a shame there is nothing to show and nothing to tell people of Kebbi state during campaigns” he said.

He noted that, as a result of Senator Yayha’s defection to PDP over twenty thousand women traders in Argungu and Gulma have left the ruling party for the opposition peoples democratic party which include women leader of Gulma and her massive supporters.

Receiving the defectors in Gulma, the former Senate leader, Senator Dr Yahya Abdullahi expressed joy over their defection saying their coming into the PDP fold means they are comfortable with leadership exhibited while in the ruling APC which speak for itself, he said that party belongs to everyone but since some have flexed muscles to silence others because at the moment they hold the four aces “as free Nigerians we moved to another party to continue to serve our people because that is our calling, we will strive to strengthen our democracy by peacefully effecting meaningful change through the ballot box, so i urge you all to get your PVCs as it’s the weapon needed to enshrine sustainable democracy and bring in good leaders he said.