The African Export-Import Bank, Afreximbank, on Monday, announced a grant for the Grand Africa Initiative, GAIN, to train two hundred young African entrepreneurs on entrepreneurship and intra-African trade over a three-month period starting July 2022.

The GAIN-Afreximbank Masterclass on Entrepreneurship and Intra-African Trade is a three-month programme designed to equip participants from across the continent with the skills to grow and expand their businesses across borders.

Disclosing in a statement, in Abuja, the Executive Director of GAIN, Chinwe Okoli, stated that this series of GAIN entrepreneurship masterclass would provide a network of professionals who are not only thorough, but vast to tutor the candidates on financial education.

Okolie also explained that the programme would broaden inclusiveness in the implementation of the AfCFTA through interventions that support young Africans, women, and small and medium-sized enterprises.

She said: “This is the second in a series of GAIN Entrepreneurship masterclasses designed to empower African youths, the first edition held in 2021 benefited youths from 13 countries across Africa. Beyond the training, the participants will have access to a unique community of like minds for accountability and sustained motivation.”

While noting that applicants must have a registered business and must have it running for two years and above, must also be based in Africa and must be owned by youths of African descent, beckoned on entrepreneurs to apply for the programme via www.grandafrica. org or www.bit. ly/GAINAFREXIM2.

