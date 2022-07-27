By Akpokona Omafuaire

The Federal University of Petroleum Resources, Effurun (FUPRE) has signed an Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Prestige Auto and Machines Limited to facilitate the establishment of a world-class automobile repairs and maintenance workshop within the University.

The proposed FUPRE Auto Engineering Workshop aims to bridge existing skill gaps in mechanical/auto-engineering, electrical engineering, fabrication and computer science, by equipping students with a wide range of technical know-how and experiences to operate across the automotive industry value chain in any part of the globe.

Deputy Vice-Chancellor, (Administration) Prof. Chris Ajuwa representing the Vice Chancellor commended the initiative.

He described it is as a mutually-beneficial venture to both organizations, and further expressed optimism that the project would afford students the opportunity to explore their potentials, imbibe the entrepreneurial spirit for career advancement and contribute to the socio-economic development of the country.

In his remark, the Executive Director Projects, Uloko Ibe who represented Prestige Auto, said FUPRE’s vision of graduating students with cutting-edge skills is consistent with his company’s mission of providing technical education for youths, particularly in higher institutions in Nigeria and across Africa.

Ibe however described the partnership as a paradigm shift from theoretical learning to practical education with the requisite experiential and industrial skill-set, competencies, and international certifications to function in the global economy, disclosing further that the company will metamorphose into an automobile assembling plant in the future.

Also speaking, FUPRE’s Acting Director, Strategic Plan and Implementation (SPI), Dr. (Mrs.) Juliet Emudianughe, affirmed that the collaboration was part of the university’s effort to establish an ultra-modern automobile training workshop for hands-on practical experience by students, adding that the project will be completed and commissioned within one year.

Others who witnessed the MoU signing ceremony include the Registrar Mrs. J. E. Omoyine; the Bursar, Mr. Garba Yau’ Nabayi; Director, Physical Planning. Arch. Musa Isyaku; Head, Legal Unit, Barr. Aminu Muhammad and External Coordinator (SPI), Prof. Chukwuma Nwose.