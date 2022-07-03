Actress, Funke Akindele has kept mum over her marriage crash with JJC Skillz.

Recall JJC Skillz announced that his marriage with the Nollywood actress has ended. The musician stated that the six-year-old marriage which produced twin sons crashed after several unsuccessful attempts to save it through amicable resolution.

He also claimed the actress kicked him out of the house three months ago.

His announcement had elicited reactions from social media users with some speculating that the disparity in finance had a great role in their breakup.

However, Funke has chosen to remain mute amid the controversy.

For Akindele, it is more about her career than personal life – she took to her Instagram to celebrate her accomplishment of being the only Nigerian actress to make the list of over 300 members invited to join the Oscar academy class of 2022.

The ace actress and filmmaker was invited to become a member for her award-winning movie “Omo Ghetto: The Saga,” and comedy series, “Jenifa”.

On June 28, 2022, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences invited 397 new members to join, including Oscar best original song winner Billie Eilish, “50 Shades” star Jamie Dornan and recent supporting actress and actor winners Ariana DeBose (“West Side Story”) and Troy Kotsur (“CODA”)