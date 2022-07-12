By Emmanuel Okogba

The All Progressives Congress, APC, have described the choice of Nollywood actress, Funke Akindele as the running mate of Dr Olajide Adediran of the PDP as a display of unseriousness on the part of the leading opposition party.

This position was contained in a statement made available to Vanguard hours after the unveiling of Akindele.

Seye Oladejo, Lagos State APC Spokesman, describes the choice as an attempt to trivialize the importance of the forthcoming gubernatorial elections

The statement reads: “This development underscores the unseriousness of Lagos state PDP. This amounts to trivializing the importance of the forthcoming gubernatorial elections by giving political neophytes who have absolutely nothing to bring to the table their electoral tickets.

“It also shows lack of depth in the party as regards quality members to put forward for elections if they could give a member who crossed-carpeted a few days before their primaries the governorship ticket and now went to the make-believe industry to fetch a deputy. The reason for voters’ apathy is, undoubtedly, due to lack of credible alternatives by the moribund opposition party.

“I was amused to read that the deputy governorship candidate said she was suspending her acting career for the elections whose result is highly predictable. I guess she’s suspending a lot more because she has been in the news of recent for all the wrong reasons.

“Lagosians will certainly not allow governance to be turned to a needless experiment or a sitcom. Governance is serious business not a circus.”