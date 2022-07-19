…Demand N100m ransom

By Ademola Adegbite, Ibadan

SIX weeks after the abduction of Anglican Bishop, his wife and driver in Oyo State, a farm supervisor at late former Governor of the state, Otunba Adebayo Alao Akala has also been kidnapped by gunmen suspected to be fulani herdsmen.

Recall that Anglican Bishop of Jebba Diocese in Kwara State, Rev. Oluwaseun Aderogba alongside his wife and driver were abducted on the new Oyo/Ogbomoso expressway on June 13, 2022.

Investigation by Vanguard, however, revealed that the abductee, simply identified as Christopher Bakare was kidnapped on Saturday evening at TDB farms situated at Jabata in Surulere Local Government area of the state.

Our Correspondent reliably gathered that the kidnappers had reached out to both the families of the victim and owner of the farm for a ransom of N100m.

“Yes, they are Fulani herdsmen quite alright but they speak a smattering of Yoruba.

“The victim was kidnapped in the farm amid staccato of gunshots. We have been trying to negotiate with them even though the police had been informed.” One of the impeccable families’ sources confirmed.

All efforts to get reactions from the state Police Public Relations Officer, PPRO, Adewale Osifeso were not successful as he was not picking his calls and reply message sent to him on WhatsApp.

When contacted also, the state Commandant of Western Nigeria Security Network, WNSN, codenamed Amotekun, Colonel Olayinka Olayanju, retd, said he was not aware of the incident.