By Olasunkanmi Akoni

Pandemonium brokeout on Tuesday afternoon when tanker laden with Premium Motor Spirit, PMS, popularly, called petrol, bursted into fire at Mile-2, Otto wharf, along Oshodi-Apapa Expressway, Lagos.

As of press time, 5.pm, tgevtruch was still on fire while no casualty has been reported.

Permanent Secretary of Lagos State Emergency Management Agency, Dr, Femi Oke-Osanyintolu, said the area has been cordoned off to prevent secondary incident.

“The agency activated its response plan to distress calls at the above location.

“Upon arrival at the scene by the agency response team , a fire outbreak from a fuel tanker and drums was encountered.

“Rescue operation still on going,” Oke-Osanyintolu said.

He therefore, urged members of the public to refrain from using any naked flame while motorists are to avoid the area