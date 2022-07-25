By Elizabeth Adegbesan

In the 80s, it was a taboo to see a married woman dressed in jeans and T-shirts.

The traditional attire of a wrapper, accompanied with a blouse, was sacrosanct.

If not for anything, to signify the migration from single-lady to married woman status.

It also presented an unwritten sign that “this one is no longer available.”

Those times, the type and quality of wrapper a woman ties, either Hollandais, Super-Print, George, Lace or Ankara, was a status symbol. It reflected the financial status of her husband.

But that time has long gone. Today, one could hardly distinguish between a married woman from a single lady because both are donning jeans and T-shirts and are slaying in equal terms.

However, Economy& Lifestyle has discovered that, besides the rising cost of those materials and the fortunes put into sewing them, there are other factors leading to married women dumping old ways of dressing.

While some women say cost of purchasing wrappers, such as Hollandais and original George materials, have shot through the rooftops, many other women, mainly carreer women, say it was to have free movement and also preventing losing their husbands to younger women.

For Mrs. Ajikanle-Hamzat Aderonke, a Lagos-based secondary school teacher: “The reason behind married women’s neglect of the traditional wrapper and blouse attire (iro and buba) are due to the following factors: The discouragement from the tailors; the tailors charging ridiculous prices for making blouses. Some will charge you N10,000 upwards for making a blouse, with the complaint that the prices of materials has skyrocketed. The price of good quality blouse materials range from N30,000 and above, and that of a wrapper, especially the George, is from N50,000 above per yard.

“Another reason is that for career women, Jeans or Trousers and Shirts will always give them free movement to run around their duties or jobs, than wrapper and blouse can give.”

On her part, Mrs. Kehinde Moses, a retired cook and grandmother, noted that most women are scared of losing their husbands to young girls of nowadays.

She explained:” If you see the young girls of nowadays, they put on wears that show and lure married men to them. Meanwhile, the wives of some of these men have same curves, but only have to cover them in those old ways of dressing. So, instead of a woman losing her husband to a young lady who is not even as beautiful as she is, she will give them a run for their dressing.

“This kind of scenario triggered most modern married women wearing bum shorts and revealing blouses, mostly in their homes.

“Even now, some women wear the tights, formerly used as under wears, to get the attention of the husbands”

On his part, Chukwudi Anosike, a business man in Alaba International market, noted that he would prefer a woman to tie wrappers and blouse than casual wears.

“I prefer women wearing wrappers and blouses rather than these casual wears. The new trend doesn’t let you know who is married or not. Some men end up dating married women without even knowing, because of their mode of dressing.”