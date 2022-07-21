Freddy Hirsch Nigeria, a fast-growing African manufacturer of extracts for spices, ingredients, and flavors has launched its new range of bouillon flavors, delivering the versatile bouillon taste, sought after in the West African market, particularly the local quick-service restaurant (QSR) industry.

Typically made up of salt, sugars, starch, vegetable fats, hydrolyzed vegetable protein, herbs, and spices, bouillon is a versatile ingredient in African food as it enhances the flavor of dishes including soups and stew. Bouillon delivers the Umami taste, a meaty, savory profile with fullness and a mouth-watering sensation that characterizes African meals, as well as but it also presents a combination of other local spices and herbs all in on sprinkle or cube making it a one-stop bullet for food preparation. The new bouillon seasonings were developed from rising consumer preference for low-cost, easy-to-use, and intense flavors used in African soups and stews.

Speaking on the launch, Managing Director of Freddy Hirsch Nigeria, Kojo Brifo said that the new seasoning would preserve truly African tastes. “African cuisine continues to quest for authenticity, with consumers looking for the Umami taste with the complexity of naturally sourced local herbs and spices that produce Umami-producing high intense flavor. Our bouillon seasoning improves the culinary experience by making it easy to achieve tasty meals, with the easy addition of our bouillon flavors, packed in powder form”.

Developed by the company’s Research and Development team in its culinary center, the new seasonings utilized its insights into African consumer taste preferences, laboratory research, and the focus on developing unique flavors that provide authenticity and enhance local taste in food dishes. The bouillon flavors include chicken seasoning, curry seasoning, stew seasoning, seafood seasoning, and the bouillon classic: a multipurpose, (Allspice) blend of spices. Each of the spices is versatile and has multiple use applications.

Brifo enthused that the bouillon flavors would be a compelling add-on for the Quick Service Restaurant (QSR) industry and other retail food providers, “Quick service restaurants and other retail food providers require different bouillon flavors that can be adapted to their unique preferences. Freddy Hirsch’s bouillon seasonings serve as a building block for these operators and the entire retail value chain, with implications on cost, speed to market, delivery, consumer preferences, and profitability.”

Freddy Hirsch Nigeria also launched its product catalog, a print and digital document that aims to promote the company’s product offerings in seasonings (noodle, bouillon, rice), sauces (marinades and rubs, instant sauces), pizza, sausage roll fillings, premixes (pie and bakery) snack dustings, bakery premixes, texture systems, butchery applications, and breadings, among others.

Freddy Hirsch Nigeria is part of the Freddy Hirsch Group, a Cape Town-based supplier of industrial spices, casings, and meat processing equipment, servicing thousands of customers, including independent butcheries, major retail chain stores, meat processing factories, and poultry factories. Freddy Hirsch Nigeria has become a reputable manufacturer of savory flavors, and seasonings for the bouillon and noodle market in West Africa.