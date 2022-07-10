,

Imo State governor, Senator Hope Uzodimma has revealed that the state government has been paying a total of 6,500 secondary teachers instead of 3,000 recorded by data capturing exercise.

Speaking at a meeting with traditional rulers at the Eze Imo Palace in Owerri weekend, Gov Uzodimma bemoaned the fraudulent practices in the system.

He described as regrettable a situation “where people are still fraudulent and collecting salary that does not belong to them.”

The governor reiterated that he has come to serve the people and to repair all the sectors that were rotten and damaged by past administrations in the areas of politics, civil service, education, health, roads, water supply, among others.

He challenged the monarchs in the state to do everything within their powers to safeguard their domain and protect their subjects against any form of criminality.

He reminded them of their responsibility to protect their communities and their subjects as “not only custodians of cultures and tradition but as well, Chief Security Officers of their various communities.”

Governor Uzodimma thanked the monarchs for their contributions so far towards peace, security and development in Imo State and regretted that in the process of their efforts for a better Imo society, they have suffered humiliations and even deaths.

Governor Uzodimma explained that Imo State government has spent over N100 billion on road infrastructure in the past two years of his administration which even his government does not have in its account.

Governor Uzodimma encouraged the traditional rulers to warn their subjects, especially the politicians, not to kill or fight anybody on his behalf for the purpose of winning a second term election, saying “second term is predicated on performance.”

He reiterated his call on criminals and bandits to drop their arms and come forward to receive pardon and amnesty from his government.

Responding on behalf of the monarchs, the Chairman Imo State Council of Traditional, Eze Emmanuel Okeke, promised to work in tandem with government to flush out the criminals in Imo communities.