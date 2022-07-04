The prestigious landscape of Adeola Odeku in Victoria Island, Lagos is witnessing a new look and feel as FPL Media, Nigeria’s fast rising integrated Marketing Communications and Out-of-Home agency, registered its strategic presence with the launch of new magnificent billboards.

According to the agency, the static OOH billboards promise to give brands and businesses premium mileage and Return on Investment.

Commenting on the new offering, Lanre Ashaolu, Chief Executive Officer, FPL Media, said the deployment of the new billboards is the agency’s contribution to the OOH subsector of the advertising industry in Nigeria.

“Adeola Odeku is a melting point in an ultra-highbrow area where every business puts their best foot forward. Nobody comes there to operate on a mediocre level. The road is open for the audience to see the entire beauty and architecture of the street,” he said.

He cited high recall rate, visibility and reach as the Unique Selling Proposition (USP) of the new offering, adding that the target audiences in that vicinity are the upwardly mobile individuals and businesses.

“What makes our new location unique is that it is the major link road between the key entry and exit points of Victoria Island via Akin Adesola and Ahmadu Bello Way. That means there is going to be a very high recall rate. Decision makers, multinationals, indigenous and global brands have presence, live and work on Adeola Odeku. So, if you want to talk to people that make decisions on your business, you need to let your brand be seen on the highbrow Adeola Odeku,” he enthused.

On the choice of the static billboards, the agency boss said that his team does not want brands’ and business messages to get diluted.

“Because it’s a new platform, we don’t want people’s messages to get diluted. We want brands’ messages to be always on so that the mileage could be maximized. It’s a fantastic opportunity for companies to advertise new products too,” he noted.

On whether static outdoor could compete favorably with LED billboards in the digital age in terms of measurability, Mr. Ashaolu noted that the issue of measurement would soon be a thing of the past, adding that modern static OOH is equipped with updated technological tools concerning consumer lifestyle, behaviour, and demographic analysis.

“As long as many practitioners invest in the software and technology to provide the solution that clients want, the challenge of measurement will soon be over. Advertising companies are smartly and creatively using the data available in the DOOH space to enhance and improve the static OOH space.

This allows an equal level of comparison between the two advertising formats,” he said.

He mentioned innovation to be at the core of FPL Media practice, while promising to make Nigeria’s OOH sector an exciting one for the audience, clients and all stakeholders.

“We are not satisfied with the status quo. So long as the passion is there, we are here to offer the best solution that stakeholders can get in the OOH space. In our traditional space, we will continue to offer brands the best of all possible options for consideration in their marketing campaigns.

“Media planners and brand managers understand who their target audience is. What that simply means is that, based on the demographics of the area where our platform is, they need to target their campaign to ensure their product offerings reach the target.

If your offering cuts across all demographics, your product should be able to appeal to them as well. Despite the fact that we own the platforms, content and target audience are important,” he noted.

Recently, FPL added new platforms to its topnotch offerings in Ikeja and its metropolitan environs. FPL Media out-of-home presence can now be noticeably seen and felt on CIPM Way, Alausa Central Business District, Ikeja; Mobolaji Bank Anthony Way, Ikeja; Nurudeen Olowopopo Way, Alausa, Ikeja, and Magodo Alausa along Lagos Ibadan Expressway.

Mr. Ashaolu assured industry practitioners that the platforms are 100% ready for deployment.