Shina Abubakar, Osogbo

There was pandemonium in Osogbo, Osun state capital on Thursday as members of the National Union of Road Transport Workers, NURTW and personnel of National Drug Law Enforcement Agency engaged in shootout.

It was gathered that the NDLEA trailed a vehicle suspected to be traveling with illegal consignment to Oroki unit Lagos park in the state capital.

Eye witnesses at the park area located around Old Garage, Osogbo, said the union members and NDLEA officers engaged in shootout for almost five minutes forcing shop owners to vacate the area seeking safety.

Vehicular movement around old garage was also diverted as sounds of gunshots pavades the atmosphere.

When contacted, Chairman of the unit, Oyewale Kazeem said though he was not at the park at the time but it was reported to him that NDLEA suspected a bus driver that he was transporting substance suspected to be indian hemp to the park.

His words, “When they got to the park, in an attempt to arrest the said driver, they were shooting sporadically around the park which led to four persons being injured.

“The situation angered the boys in the park and they tried to resist the NDLEA officers to limit number of people that will sustain gunshot wounds”.

However, NDLEA Director Media and Advocacy, Femi Babafemi, while confirming that four persons were injured, said the situation was due to conflict that arise while their officers were trying to arrest the driver.

“The preliminary report I got was that our men had intelligence that a vehicle was bringing in consignment to Osogbo, they followed the vehicle to a particular garage to see who the consignment would be delivered to.

“So, having tracked the vehicle to the garage and confirmed the consignment and arrested the driver of the vehicle, the situation became rowdy tand the miscreant in the garage came out with bottles, cutlasses and guns to engage our men.

“We reached the Commissioner of Police for reenforcement which was provided and in their attempt to withdraw from the scene there was conflict. I think four of the miscreants were injured and they have been taken to the hospital for treatment,” he said.

