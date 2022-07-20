By Miftaudeen Raji

In a bid to reduce the level of poverty for the less privileged in the society, the Zakat and Sadaqat Foundation, Remo Zone is set to disburse cash and various material items to beneficiaries in Remo.

The foundation is also inviting the general public to witness the distribution of the fund to the zakat beneficiaries.

In a statement, the Zonal Coordinator, Zakat and Sadaqat Foundation, Remo Zone, Mallam Misbaudeen Adegboyega noted that poverty alleviation and economic empowerment are the core mandates of the Foundation.

He said, “Zakat and Sadaqat Foundation strives to make people happy and this will be demonstrated once again in Remo next week as the Foundation shall distribute cash and materials worth millions of naira to beneficiaries within the Remo community.”

Adegboyega added that the beneficiaries will be unveiled at the forthcoming Remo Zakat distribution which will be held on Sunday 24th July, 2022. The event, which is planned to commence at 10:00am, will take place at NUT Hall, opposite Moye Hotel in Sagamu.

He urged members of the Remo community to join hands with the Foundation by attending the 2022 Remo Zakat distribution, adding that wealth creation and distribution is a collective responsibility.

Dignitaries expected to grace this important occasion include the Grand Chief Imam of Remo Kingdom, Sheikh Junaid AbdulQadr, the Naibul-Imam of Remo kingdom, Sheikh Muhammad Thaabi, the Eketa Adeen of Remo Kingdom, Sheikh Mikail Adesanya and the Ajanasi General of Remo kingdom, Sheikh Misbaudeen Qaseem.

Other dignitaries invited to grace the occasion include Alhaji Jimoh Taiwo, the Chairman of the occasion, Dr. Mikhail Alayo, Guest of Honour and a host of others.