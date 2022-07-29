By Ogalah Ibrahim

The Continental Computers has donated a 24-bed comprehensive female medical ward to the General Hospital, Katsina.

The 24-bed medical female ward, built and equiped by the Continental Computer Foundation was named after late Hajiya Mariya Idris Masari, mother of the Katsina State Governor, Aminu Bello Masari.

In his keynote address at the commissioning ceremony on Wednesday, the Chairman Continental Computers Foundation, Alhaji Salisu Mamman Kadandani said the facility is among its recent achieved objectives in practicing the enterprise philosophy of “business with a human face” for the Continental Group.

According to Salisu, the donation is the foundation’s way of giving back to the society from which they have benefited so much.

“This is one of the ways through which the Continental Computer Foundation channel back most of our business profits to projects that benefit the larger community, thereby complementing Government efforts, and responding to the clarion call for concerted efforts, under the governance paradigm. We aim to support the sustenance of the society that patronizes us, so that it can continue to do so ceaselessly.”

Salisu also noted that other projects recently completed by the Continental Computer Foundation and ready to be commissioned includes: a 350-Seater Multi-Purpose Assembly Hall at Kadandani Community Day Secondary School, named after the loving memory of Late Hajia Aminatu Kabir Usman (Mai Babban Daki), the Mother of His Royal Highness the Emir of Katsina, Dr. Abdulmumini Kabir Usman, and the construction of 2 blocks of Islamiyya classrooms and a Mosque at Ajiwa Water Works.

Speaking at the occasion, Masari commended the Foundation for the humanitarian gesture, urging other well-to-do people in the society to follow their footstep.

While appreciating the foundation for the honour, Masari described his late mother as an active woman who single handedly stood by them after the lost of their father at a very tender age.

“After the death of my father about 70 years ago, my mother decided not to marry again and concentrated on taking care of me and my elder brother. So, what we have become today was entirely are handiwork.

“Also, she has a history with this hospital. She was operated for appendicitis in this hospital in 1969. So, I have a personal attachment to this hospital.”

RELATED NEWS