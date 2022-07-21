Milliand Dikio

The forum of ex-agitators in the Niger Delta has berated a leader of the Arewa community in the South, one Alhaji Saidu for calling for the sack of the Interim Administrator of the Presidential Amnesty Programme (PAP), Col Milland Dixon Dikio (retd).

The group, in a statement condemned Saidu’s call, saying it is another hatchet job by the enemies of Dikio, who have lost out in their bid to continue to use the amnesty programme as their Automated Teller Machine (ATM).

In the statement by the Chairman of the first phase ex-agitators forum, HRH Henry Binidodogha also known as Egbema 1, they said it was unfortunate that the so-called Arewa chief could dwell on the issue of the Senate probe of N10 billion in the PAP to call for Dikio’s sack, even when it has been sufficiently proven that allegations in 2015 predated his tenure that started in August 2020.

The group noted that contrary to the spurious claims by Saidu, Dikio has done well since he took over the office, insisting that as direct beneficiaries of the programme they are in the right position to assess his performance.

They explained that the prevailing peace in the region which the Arewa chief and his cohorts are enjoying is largely due to the hard work of Dikio, working with other key stakeholders in the region.

According to them, what has clearly distinguished Dikio from his predecessors is the constant engagement with stakeholders, his all-inclusive style of governance and his sincere commitment to honour agreements as well as fulfill promises he had made.

Describing Alhaji Saidu as a meddlesome, the group advised the Arewa leader to use the same energy he had dissipated on Dikio to demand for better deal for the North East Development agency.

“Our attention has been drawn to a statement in some national dailies credited to one Alhaji Saidu, a self acclaimed Arewa leader in the South, calling for the sack of our brother and father, Col. Milland Dixon Dikio (rtd).

“The claims in the said statement is laughable and could only have come from a delusioned mind who is obviously blind to see that under Dikio there is sustained peace in the region and that the usual protest that led to several blockage of major parts of the East/West road like the Mbiama axis has stopped.

“Alhaji Musa Saidu is also blind to see that under Dikio ex-agitators and members of impacted communities in the region are being trained in different industries just as the payment of the monthly stipends has become more prompt than ever before.

“We urge Alhaji Musa Saidu to focus on the North East Development agency, where he is a stakeholder and stop his treacherous acts capable of instigating unnecessary tension in the Niger Delta. We will not allow that.”

They warned that henceforth they will not fail to name and shame all those who are behind the monumental corruption that had rocked the amnesty programme before Dikio and will lead a massive protest to call for their probe.