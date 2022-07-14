.

By Nwabueze Okonkwo, Onitsha

Perturbed by the spate of insecurity in the southeast geo-political zone, the United Igbo Elders Forum, UIEF, a coalition of Igbo elder statesmen, opinion leaders and leaders of thought within Nigeria and in the diaspora has mandated governors of the southeast region to take proactive measures in tackling the current spate of insecurity in the zone.

One way of doing this, they suggested, is by effectuating the vigilante groups in all the villages and communities in Igbo land.

Rising from their emergency meeting in Enugu, weekend, where they deliberated on security and several other issues affecting the zone, the forum noted that it is highly disturbed by the growing insecurity in the southeast.

In their communiqué jointly signed by their national coordinator, Justice Alpha Ikpeama and their acting national publicity secretary, Harford Ugwu, the forum declared: “We are disturbed by the growing insecurity in Igbo land and call on Igbo governors, traditional and community leaders to take immediate steps to address this ugly situation.

“We advocate for the effectuation of vigilante groups in all villages and communities in Igbo land. The people should also contribute to intelligence gathering as security is everybody’s business”.

The forum which also selected a seven-man steering committee in furtherance of same security objective, maintained that the alarming state of insecurity in Igboland has become so unbearable that they would no longer fold their arms and watch murderous criminals and ransom kidnappers continue to wreck havoc in Igbo land.

Apart from selecting the seven-man steering committee with each member from the seven Igbo controlled states like Delta, Rivers, Imo, Abia, Enugu, Anambra and Ebonyi and with Prof. Uzodinma Nwala of the Alaigbo Development Foundation as its chairman, the UIEF also unanimously appointed Dr. Okwesilieze Nwodo, first civilian governor of Enugu state as National President of Enugu Elders Forum.

In the communiqué, the Uzodinma Nwala-led steering committee was given a two-month ultimatum to organize, harmonize, enhance, unite and draw all Igbo elders, organizations, statesmen, major and critical stakeholders under one administrative umbrella with a view to forming a formidable backbone to work in close collaboration with Ohanaeze Ndigbo and give Ndigbo their honour to assume the status of Igbo union that was celebrated by all Nigerians in the 60s.

At the meeting were Justice Anthony Iguh, a retired Supreme Court judge; former Governor Nwodo; Bishop Obi Onubogu; Archbishop Chris Edeh, Methodist Archbishop of Enugu Province; Rev Ndubuisi John, immediate past chairman of Christian Association of Nigeria, CAN, Anambra state chapter, among others.