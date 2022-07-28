Hon. Daniel Reyenieju

By Jeremiah Urowayino

The People Democratic Party, PDP Forum of South-South Former Members of the House of Representatives has decried the composition of the recently constituted Board of Nigeria National Petroleum Company Ltd (NNPC Ltd), describing it as lopsidedness in terms of the geographical origin of named members.

The forum made this known in a statement signed by its coordinator Mr. Daniel Reyenieju, noting that a cursory look at the list of names of members of the Board brazenly demonstrates its bias in favor of a particular section of the Country such that preponderance of the names on the list including the Company Secretary is from the same geopolitical region to the disadvantage of the regions producing the oil and gas.

According to the former lawmaker the Niger Delta where the bulk of Nigeria’s oil and gas comes from suffers the untold negative effects arising from exploration, exploitations, and other activities associated with the production of oil and gas.

“It is most surprising that the North West from where no drop of crude oil is generated has three members with key positions namely Umar Ajiya as Chief Financial Officer; Mallam Mohammed Lawal and Hadiza Coomasie who is the Secretary to the board. Meanwhile, the South-South geopolitical zone, which accounts for well over 80% of Nigeria’s crude oil production has only one member.

“ The North East has two members, Mele Kyari, Group Chief Executive Officer, and Dr. Tajudeen Umar; the South-East has the Chairman of the Board, Senator Margret Okadigbo and Henry Obih. The North-Central and South-West also have one member each”.

This action of the Federal Government is not only unfortunate and humiliating to the peoples of the Niger Delta region, but most cruel, unjust, insensitive, insulting, oppressive, and utter disregard for the peoples of the oil and gas producing region.

“It is most unfortunate in the sense that one of the very first steps taken in the implementation of the Petroleum Industry Act is callously being screwed to the disadvantage of the petroleum ‘cash cow’ region of the country; this perfectly demonstrates the circumstances of predictable danger and an orchestrated willful desire to get the oil and gas producing region perpetually disadvantaged.

“Even at this early stage of the operation of the Act, this lopsidedness is perceived as an act of perpetuating the historical injustices against the oil and gas producing region which the Act is meant to ameliorate.

“We appeal to the people of the oil and gas producing regions, particularly the communities to deploy all legitimate means to prevent this injustice. They must not sleep over their rights by allowing only those from a particular section of the country who do not experience any negative effect of oil and gas producing activities to preside over the operation of the new law”.

