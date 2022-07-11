The former Minister of Aviation, Chief Osita Chidoka has vowed to partner youths who participated in the Tedx program.

The Tedx, business talk and social media event held at Owerri, Imo State on Saturday.

The former minister said that the the Owerri was an interesting revelation noting that he did not know that a vibrant, youthful and entrepreneurial ecosystem is thriving in the city despite all the challenges.

Chief Chidoka who was also the former Corp Marshall of FRSC pointed out that the complainants persons will always talk about lack of infrastructure, governance failure, poor access to funding and all the usual lamentations.

“I met over one hundred volunteers, who helped make the event work. Young men and women seeking to improve their lives, learning and making effort. I was touched.

“I had planned to take the members of my [email protected], social media followers and UnlockNaija groups to lunch but I couldn’t resist taking the over 100 volunteers to Olde English restaurant. I met the owner, who is from Oba in Anambra and thriving in Owerri. About 150 of us ate at the restaurant. The food was nice and ambience great.

“The speakers at the TedXIkenegbu event were amazing. I recommend you find Dike Chukwumerije’s talk, it is mind-blowing.

“One young lady approached me during lunch and told me how my talk about Tyranny of Followership profoundly changed her mindset in her current business model. We agreed to review her model.

“In all, what I experienced in Owerri yesterday is a tribute to the Naija spirit, that space where government is absent and our innovative spirit is present. Where many saw Lagos, Abuja and Port Harcourt as the growth centres, these young people see Owerri and the South East as a frontier market enjoying a higher quality of life, cheaper housing, better transportation, thriving social life, a vibrant and entrepreneurial population and a place to raise their families in a balanced way.” Chief Chidoka stressed.

He pointed out that the possibilities observable at the program were immense and that he would collaborate with the young people who participated to access global capital and enhance the technology ecosystem.

The former minister expressed pleasant surprise that South East is a thriving place despite all odds.